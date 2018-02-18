Concert held to help send Baker High band to Carnegie Hall

A concert was held to benefit the Baker High School band, hoping to play in New York's Carnegie Hall (Source: WAFB)

The voices of Heritage, a traveling non-profit professional chorale ensemble filled The First Baptist Church of Baker Sunday afternoon to raise money for local students to travel across the country.

But this wasn't about them, this was about a group of students that were watching in the crowd, hoping to head to New York City.

“It’s a pleasure to be in a situation where everybody understands how important participation in the arts can affect the students overall, lifelong learning,” said Baker High School Band Director, William Earvin.

Next month, members of the Baker High School symphonic band will travel to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall. The band will perform at an invitation-only festival, the only catch, they have to pay their way. So, they’re collecting donations from the community.

“The band affords once in a lifetime experiences that very often motivate these students, not only musically but in the classroom, Everett Parker, co-coordinator for the event said. “The band affects their social skills and discipline.”

This concert, sponsored by the Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, brings them one step closer to their $100,000 goal - the price for all 50 students plus chaperones. With the performance almost a month away, they're about $25,000 short.

Right now, they're asking for help from the community to put the Baker Buffalos in New York City.

The symphonic band will perform March 31st at 11:30 am at Carnegie Hall.

Click here to make a donation or contact Baker High School.

