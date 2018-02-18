One dead in double shooting on Clearview Avenue

Two people were shot Sunday night, leaving one dead, police say.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded at around 9:35 p.m. to Clearview Avenue near Northampton Drive, between Plank Road and Foster Road.

Deceased is Tr'markus Taylor (10/16/97) of 10642 Timberland. The second victim is in critical condition.

Tr'markus Taylor, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was transported in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for EBRSO.

