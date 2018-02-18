Double shooting on Clearview Ave. leaves 1 dead

Two people were shot Sunday night, leaving one dead, investigators said.

The victim who died was identified as Tr'markus Taylor, 20, of Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to Clearview Avenue near Northampton Drive, which is between Plank Road and Foster Road, around 9:30 p.m..

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a spokeswoman for EBRSO.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.