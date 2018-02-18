Arrest made in fatal double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical

One man is behind bars in relation to a double shooting on the night of February 18 that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 10700 block of Clearview Avenue near Northampton Drive, between Plank Road and Foster Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The victim who died was identified as Tr'markus Taylor, 20, of Baton Rouge. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a spokeswoman for EBRSO.

On Saturday, February 24, police arrested Jermy Brown, 34, of Clearview Avenue and charged him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The surviving victim told detectives that he was able to disarm Brown during the incident and stashed narcotics and the firearm before he drove himself to the hospital with serious injuries.

He also told detectives that he and Taylor were in Taylor’s vehicle when they went to meet Brown. Deputies say the two men pulled up next to a van when Brown entered Taylor’s car and allegedly shot both men.

According to witnesses, Brown and Taylor were at odds over a previous narcotics transaction.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.