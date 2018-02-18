Arrest made in fatal double shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical

Two people were shot Sunday night, leaving one dead, investigators said. The victim who died was identified as Tr'markus Taylor, 20, of Baton Rouge.More >>
Louisiana Republicans have chosen their new chairman, a New Orleans businessman who will lead the party as it readies for a heated effort aimed at unseating Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2019.More >>
Two mobiles homes right next to each other were destroyed by fire Saturday morning. According to the Central Fire Department, the fire happened on Ridge Road, which is off Lovett Road.More >>
The Internal Revenue Service said that it is ready to process tax year 2017 returns claiming three popular tax benefits recently renewed retroactively into law.More >>
The SPCA of Livingston will be holding a pet adoption event on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The event will take place at the PetSmart on Millerville Rd in Baton Rouge right off of I-12.More >>
The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Billy Graham Library at 3 p.m.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Officers with the Savannah State Police are on the scene at University Commons Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
