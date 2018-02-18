School safety not compromised as detectives investigate Dutchtown area social media threat

Addiction recovery specialists gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge for the "Break Every Chain" event Sunday.More >>
Addiction recovery specialists gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge for the "Break Every Chain" event Sunday.More >>
Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a social media post that made threats mentioning Dutchtown High School.More >>
Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a social media post that made threats mentioning Dutchtown High School.More >>
Facebook will soon rely on centuries-old technology to try to prevent foreign meddling in U.S. elections: the post office.More >>
Facebook will soon rely on centuries-old technology to try to prevent foreign meddling in U.S. elections: the post office.More >>
A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said 50-year-old Tammy Brignac was arrested just after midnight on Hwy. 16 east of Hwy. 444.More >>
A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said 50-year-old Tammy Brignac was arrested just after midnight on Hwy. 16 east of Hwy. 444.More >>
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 1-2 on the season.More >>
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 1-2 on the season.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency: Iranian commercial airplane carrying 66 people has crashed in country's south.More >>
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency: Iranian commercial airplane carrying 66 people has crashed in country's south.More >>
In a statement, Mesa police admit to using force on Virginia but say it happened because she tried to go back inside and the officer was grabbing her to protect her.More >>
In a statement, Mesa police admit to using force on Virginia but say it happened because she tried to go back inside and the officer was grabbing her to protect her.More >>
Over the last nine months, Ryan Garret has called the police on his neighbor dozens of times.More >>
Over the last nine months, Ryan Garret has called the police on his neighbor dozens of times.More >>