School safety not compromised as detectives investigate Dutchtown area social media threat

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a social media post that made threats mentioning the Dutchtown area.

An e-mail was sent out to parents Sunday, informing them that at this time there is no reason to believe that school safety is compromised.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media post that mentioned a threat to the Dutchtown area. At this time, there is no reason to believe there is a particular threat to a school.

Law enforcement will continue to have an increased presence at all of our schools, including the Dutchtown area, this week.

It is out of an abundance of caution and transparency that we are sharing this with you, and at this time we have no reason to believe that school safety is compromised.

We look forward to having a great day Monday at all of our schools.