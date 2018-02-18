Detectives learn social media threat to Dutchtown High made by former student

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a social media post that made threats mentioning a Dutchtown school have learned it was done by a former student, officials said.

The Ascension Parish School Board reported APSO deputies have discovered the threat was directed at Dutchtown High and was made by a former Dutchtown High student who now lives in another state.

Superintendent David Alexander said the sheriff's office is working with investigators in another state to detain the suspect. He added detectives do NOT "have reason to believe there is imminent danger to Dutchtown High or any other school."

Below is a copy of the email sent to parents early Monday morning:

Dear Parents and Guardians of Dutchtown Area Schools, Over the course of the night, we received new information from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) about their investigation that we can share with you. It was discovered that the threat posted on social media was made by a former Dutchtown High School student who now resides in another state, and more social media exchanges from that individual have been found that clearly focus on Dutchtown High. APSO is working with law enforcement officials in another state to detain this minor and does not have reason to believe there is imminent danger to Dutchtown High or any of our schools. Additionally, the sheriff’s office is confident our schools will be well protected throughout the day, and students will remain safe. We are grateful to all who helped report these threats and to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for their response and continued partnership. With this in the hands of law enforcement, we can focus on our mission of providing high quality academic moments for students in a safe and secure environment. We look forward to having a good day and a good week of school. Sincerely, David Alexander

Superintendent

An e-mail was sent out to parents Sunday, informing them that at this time there is no reason to believe that school safety is compromised.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media post that mentioned a threat to the Dutchtown area. At this time, there is no reason to believe there is a particular threat to a school. Law enforcement will continue to have an increased presence at all of our schools, including the Dutchtown area, this week. It is out of an abundance of caution and transparency that we are sharing this with you, and at this time we have no reason to believe that school safety is compromised. We look forward to having a great day Monday at all of our schools.

Classes will continue as scheduled.

