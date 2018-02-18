From our First Alert Weather Team

After a slight cool down Sunday, afternoon temperatures will be right back into the low to mid 80°s for the first half of the work week. Southerly winds will help aid in the warm-up, and these winds will be breezy Monday and Tuesday with gusts of 20-25 mph possible.

These winds will help limit any fog development over the next couple of mornings. We stay mainly dry Monday and Tuesday with just a passing shower or two. A cold front approaches the area Wednesday but is expected to stall outside the viewing area. How far outside the viewing area will mean a lot.

The closer the front gets the better chance of heavy rain. As of now, the forecast reflects a 60% coverage of t-showers Wednesday and a 50% coverage Thursday. Rainfall totals for most will be around 0.5" with some spots receiving as much as 1.5". These rainfall totals would be very manageable for the local area.

Sct'd t-showers remain in the forecast Friday and Saturday as the front lifts to the north away from the area. Another cold front approaches by the end of the weekend bringing higher rain chances (50%) back to the local area by next Sunday.

