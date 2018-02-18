Police chief wife arrested for DWI

The wife of the French Settlement police chief was arrested for driving while intoxicated, among other charges overnight Saturday.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said 50-year-old Tammy Brignac was arrested just after midnight on Hwy. 16 east of Hwy. 444.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, and driving with a suspended license.

Police also noted she was not in a patrol car at the time she was arrested.

