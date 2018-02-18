LSU baseball falls to Notre Dame in series finale

Information provided by LSUSports.net

LSU fell to Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon 11-3 in the rubber match of the series.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 1-2 on the season. Notre Dame moves to 2-1 on the year.

LSU will return to action on Wednesday, February 21 when they will play New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. The game will be available on the SECNetwork+, which is accessible through WatchESPN or the WatchESPN app.

Todd Peterson (0-1) was charged with the loss for the Tigers and Andrew Belcik picked up the win for the Irish.