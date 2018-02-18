Rosalynn Carter recovering from surgery in Atlanta

By ALEX SANZ
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is recovering from surgery at Emory University Hospital.
Carter, 90, had surgery on Sunday to remove scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine, The Carter Center said in a statement. The surgery was successful. The scar tissue, the statement said, developed after a cyst was removed many years ago.
Carter is expected to remain hospitalized for several days, where she will rest and recover, the statement said.
The former first lady married President Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia, and emerged as a driving force for mental health during his presidential administration.
She became honorary chair of the President's Commission on Mental Health, which resulted in passage of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980, and has worked on mental health, human rights and other issues through her work at The Carter Center, the private, nonprofit institution the Carters founded in 1982.
Rosalynn Carter is often seen at Maranatha Baptist Church, President Carter's hometown church, where the former president teaches Sunday school. The Carter Center in January said the former president planned to limit his duties at the church, but planned to continue to attend and greet visitors with the former first lady.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>