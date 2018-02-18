Vehicle strikes Entergy's equipment leaving over 1,000 without power including 'Black Panther' theatergoers

(Source: Entergy): The initial time of restoration estimated by Entergy was 2 a.m. on Sunday. As of 8 a.m., 357 customers were still affected.

(Source: Entergy): Shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, there was a power outage in Perkins Rowe area. According to Entergy's outage map, there were 1,115 of their customers affected by the outage.

Entergy has been working around the clock to restore power after an outage that affected over 1,000 people including many theatergoers on a much anticipated weekend.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, there was a power outage in Perkins Rowe area. According to Entergy's outage map, there were 1,115 of their customers affected by the outage. A WAFB producer reports stoplights were out and the area was pitch black.

Entergy customers located in Perkins Rd., Willow Grove Blvd. and some of South Baton Rouge areas were all affected.

Entergy later updated their outage map saying a vehicle had hit their equipment.

"A vehicle has hit our equipment," the alert said. "Our crews are on the way to restore power as soon as possible."

The initial time of restoration estimated by Entergy was 2 a.m. on Sunday. As of 8 a.m., 357 customers were still affected.

Entergy has updated the estimated time of restoration to 1 p.m.

There have been reporters by others affected by the outage not included in Entergy's customers including many at the AMC movie theater at the Mall of Louisiana during the much-anticipated opening weekend of Marvel's Black Panther.

One theatergoer tells WAFB the power briefly went out during the 10 p.m. showing of Black Panther. The customer said the power was restored and the movie was restarted at the point it was before the outage. The customer said the theater also offered them movie passes and concession coupons for a future movie.

However, another theatergoer at the 10:15 p.m. showing of Black Panther at Perkins Rowe tells WAFB the power went out about an hour into the movie. Customers were asked to meet in the lobby as the entire theater was dark. The customers said theatergoers were given rainy day passes. She said the theater did not offer any refund option because of the outage. The customer also expressed how many were upset because the passes they received were for regular admission when they were in an "XD 3D Experience" screening.

Neither AMC nor Cinemark have been available for comment. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.