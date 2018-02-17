Waters' field goal gives LSU 64-63 win over Missouri

Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.More >>
The Kerrick Jackson era begins Friday against Illinois-Chicago at Wesley-Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.More >>
The No. 4 LSU gymnastics team travels to St, Charles, MO to participate in the GymQuarters Invitational, before returning home to host Texas Woman's University on Sunday.More >>
No. 7 ranked LSU (5-0) will play host to the annual Purple & Gold Challenge beginning Friday night at 5 p.m.More >>
The 2018 LSU Tigers are looking to get back to Omaha this year and it begins Friday night against Notre Dame at Alex Box Stadium.More >>
