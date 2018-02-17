LDWF announces Aquatic Volunteer Instructor training workshop dates

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Are you interested in becoming a volunteer instructor for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)? Through LDWF’s Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program (Aquatic VIP), you can learn not only the basics of fishing and fisheries management, but also how to teach those skills to get younger generations hooked on fishing too! The workshops offered through this program are perfect for teachers, Boy Scout leaders, homeschoolers, and anyone who enjoys fishing and the outdoors!

At this hands-on workshop led by LDWF biologists, you’ll receive the training you need to become a volunteer instructor, an invaluable ally in LDWF’s efforts to increase fishing participation and wise utilization of natural resources across Louisiana. Topics and activities include basic fishing techniques, proper fish identification, invasive species awareness, fish biology, fisheries management and more. A binder full of lesson plans, activity guides and educational materials will be given to all volunteers who attend the workshop.

After completing the 8-hour workshop and passing a background check, volunteers can borrow equipment to help teach these topics to others. For example, if you’ve always wanted to host your own fishing clinic for youth, but didn’t have the materials and resources to run one, then this is your solution! We can provide fishing rods with basic tackle, a knot tying kit, art and crafts activities and more. Join us at one of our many free* workshops across the state to get started! Here are the locations and dates of our upcoming Aquatic VIP workshops:

Wed. March 14th in Youngsville

Wed. April 18th in Shreveport

Wed. May 16th in Baton Rouge

Sat. June 16th in Baton Rouge for Teachers Only

Sat. August 11th in New Orleans

Wed. August 15th in Woodworth

If you have a group of people who are interested in taking this training together, please contact Alayna McGarry at 504-286-4050 or amcgarry@wlf.la.gov. We may be able to come to your area and set up a private workshop for you and your group!

To find out more information or to sign up, please visit: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ldwf-volunteer-programs. For any questions about the Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program, contact Alayna McGarry at (504)286-4050 or at amcgarry@wlf.la.gov.

*A $25 registration fee is required to reserve your spot. This fee will be returned upon your arrival at the workshop.

