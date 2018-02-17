From our First Alert Weather Team

A broken line of showers has formed along a weak cold front. These isolated showers will begin to work into the northern portion of the WAFB viewing area this evening. This won't be anything severe just some light to moderate rainfall lasting for maybe 1 hour at most. So grab an umbrella if you have evening plans. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to fall from the 70°s into the low 60°s by midnight.

The weak cold front fizzles out as it pushes through South Louisiana early Sunday. Sunday morning will be a few degrees cooler than previous mornings. Watch for a patch or two of fog early Sunday especially closer to the coast and major waterways. That cooldown will also carry over into the afternoon when we finally stay out of the 80°s for a change.

Rain won't be an issue to close out our weekend as rain chances remain very slim at 10% during the afternoon. Warm and wet conditions return on President's Day Monday. Afternoon highs return to the low 80°s. Some drier air in the mid and upper levels may work back in bringing back a bit more sunshine than we've seen over the last several days. Enough moisture will be present to maybe trigger a few showers by afternoon.

A similar weather pattern will be in place for Tuesday. A cold front approaches by the middle of the week. We don't have very good weather model agreement right now on exactly what this front is going to end up doing. The two trains of thought look to be either moving through the area slowly Wednesday into Thursday or stalling to our north Wednesday and Thursday and then retreating north away from the area Friday.

Regardless of the outcome of the front, the forecast will be similar with higher than normal rain chances Wednesday and Thursday with a gradual decrease in rain chances to end the week. Another storm system looks to impact the area by the end of next weekend bringing some rain back to the forecast.

