Latvian media say central bank chief's office raided

LONDON (AP) - Latvia's state broadcaster says the national anti-corruption agency has raided the office and a property of the head of the country's central bank, Ilmars Rimsevics.
LTV reported on Saturday that the raid took place on Friday. It aired footage that appeared to show Rimsevics arriving at the agency's offices.
The agency, called KNAB, couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Its official account on Twitter said it neither confirms nor denies the reports of the raid.
Latvia is a member of the European Union and uses the euro as its currency. As the head of the central bank, Rimsevics is on the European Central Bank's council of monetary policy rate-setters.
The Bank of Latvia could not be immediately reached for comment. The spokeswoman at the European Central Bank declined to comment.
