42-year-old man charged with first-degree rape after sexual assault of 12-year-old

An Ohio man is behind bars after authorities say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.

Police have in custody 42-year-old James Hughes, of Wapakoneta, OH on the charges of first-degree rape after he was identified as the suspect in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl committed in 2016.

On July 24, 2016, Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. Officers were told by hospital personnel the victim told them and her mother that she had been penetrated vaginally and orally.

According to the probable cause report on the incident, the victim was spending the night at a cousin's house on Cyrus Ave when the incident took place.

During an interview with police, the victim stated, "I got raped." When officers asked her what she meant by that, she replied, "I got hurt."

According to the report, sometime during the night, Hughes, the victim's cousin's father, got into the bed with the two. The victim told police she knows her cousin's father to be known as "James."

The victim told police Hughes whispered into her ear not to tell anyone and then he hurt her. She stated he used his "private part" to hurt her.

A sexual assault exam was performed on the victim, officials say. Evidence collected from the exam were sent to Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, where it was a male profile was found in the exam.

Hughes was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on rape and fugitive charges. His bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.