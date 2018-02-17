Teen found shot, killed at BREC park

Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers are hosting the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.More >>
Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers are hosting the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.More >>
Baton Rouge police are investigating the death of a man after they found his body in a park Saturday.More >>
Baton Rouge police are investigating the death of a man after they found his body in a park Saturday.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.More >>
Fire crews worked through the night to put out an apartment fire that ultimately displaced over 30 people.More >>
Fire crews worked through the night to put out an apartment fire that ultimately displaced over 30 people.More >>
A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.More >>
A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.More >>
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.More >>
US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.More >>