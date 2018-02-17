Teen found shot, killed at BREC park

Baton Rouge police are investigating the death of a man after they found his body in a park Saturday.

BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said the victim was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds around 10:30 a.m. at BREC's Cadillac Street Park.

Officials told WAFB's Carmen Farrish investigators believe the shooting happened overnight.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the victim as 17-year-old Dequantay Singleton. An autopsy will be conducted Monday.

Police Chief Paul Murphy and District Attorney Hillar Moore were present at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.