Police: One person found dead at BREC park

Baton Rouge detectives are investigating a Saturday morning shooting.More >>
Baton Rouge detectives are investigating a Saturday morning shooting.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.More >>
Fire crews worked through the night to put out an apartment fire that ultimately displaced over 30 people.More >>
Fire crews worked through the night to put out an apartment fire that ultimately displaced over 30 people.More >>
A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.More >>
A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>