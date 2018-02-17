Police: One person found dead at BREC park

Baton Rouge detectives are investigating after one person was found dead Saturday morning.

BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said the male victim was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds around 10:30 a.m. at BREC's Cadillac Street Park.

Officials told WAFB's Carmen Farrish investigators believe the shooting happened overnight.

Police Chief Paul Murphy, District Attorney Hillar Moore, and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office were present at the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

