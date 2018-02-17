Police: One person shot at BREC park; Homicide division called

Baton Rouge detectives are investigating a Saturday morning shooting.

Baton Rouge Police Department Homicide division has been called out to the scene of a shooting at BREC's Cadillac Street Park on Saturday morning.

Officials say one male victim was shot. His condition has not yet been confirmed with BRPD officials. WAFB's Carmen Farrish says the Baton Rouge Coroner's van was seen leaving the scene.

Police Chief Paul Murphy and District Attorney Hillar Moore are currently on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.