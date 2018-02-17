Overnight fire at apartment complex displaces 30+ people

Fire crews worked through the night to put out an apartment fire that ultimately displaced over 30 people.More >>
Fire crews worked through the night to put out an apartment fire that ultimately displaced over 30 people.More >>
A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.More >>
A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
Crawfish season is in full swing.More >>
Crawfish season is in full swing.More >>
Congressman Cedric Richmond says the House Homeland Security Committee needs to hold a hearing to explore mass shootings as the "domestic terrorism they are."More >>
Congressman Cedric Richmond says the House Homeland Security Committee needs to hold a hearing to explore mass shootings as the "domestic terrorism they are."More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>