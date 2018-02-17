Overnight fire at apartment complex displaces 30+ people

Fire crews worked through the night to put out an apartment fire that ultimately displaced over 30 people.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, firefighters with St. George Fire Dept. were dispatched to Jefferson Lakes Apartments located at 12400 Jefferson Hwy on a reported building fire with possible entrapment.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the first and second-floor apartments of a 16-unit apartment building fully engulfed in flames. Officials say an extensive search of the building showed there was no one trapped in the fire.

According to fire officials, the fire extended to four other apartments that received minor to moderate fire damage. There were four vehicles that also received damage.

It took over 4 hours and nearly 30 firefighters to contain the fire with seven fire engines and two ladders present.

Two occupants of the building were evaluated by East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services with minor injuries but did not required to be transported to a hospital, according to a report on the incident by St. George Fire. One firefighter was also evaluated for dehydration and was later released, the report says.

Officials say about 35 people were displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross was requested to assist with housing needs.

Fire investigators are working to determine the exact origin and cause of the fire, officials say.

According to reports, there was an estimated $300,000 of damage caused by the fire.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.