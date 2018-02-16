Rep. Richmond demands House Homeland Security Committee hold hearing on mass shootings

Congressman Cedric Richmond says the House Homeland Security Committee needs to hold a hearing to explore mass shootings as the "domestic terrorism they are."

Richmond sent a letter Friday to House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, demanding the committee, of which he's a member, "live up to its name and mission" and hold a hearing that addresses mass shootings as the "domestic terrorism they are," as well discuss solutions that would help stop them. The letter was sent in the wake of the latest school shooting, which happened on Valentine's Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed in this shooting.

"As member of Congress, there is no greater responsibility we have than trying to protect our nation. As we saw this week with the attack at Stoneman Douglas High School, we have failed. Once again, one person with a gun has shocked the nation and shattered a community. It is time that the Committee on Homeland Security lived up to its name and mission. As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, which you chair, I call on you to hold a hearing to explore these mass shootings as the domestic terrorism they are and figure out what we can do to stop them," said Richmond in the letter.

The full letter can be read below.

