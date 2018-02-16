McKinley High School to test 'blue box' security system

Congressman Cedric Richmond says the House Homeland Security Committee needs to hold a hearing to explore mass shootings as the "domestic terrorism they are."More >>
Baton Rouge police have confirmed to 9News that they have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at an abandoned apartment complex Thursday afternoon.More >>
Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson says no weapon was found on the campus of East Ascension High School during the arrest of a student Friday. A juvenile was charged with terrorizing after a potential threat to the school was reportedly made.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
Four times per year, PetSmart Charities works with Animal Welfare Organizations across North America to host pet adoption events within PetSmart stores.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl threatened to blow up Midview Middle School in Eaton Township. Investigators said they received a complaint from the middle school around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The man prosecutors say kidnapped a four-year-old Johns Island girl after beating her mother Tuesday afternoon had no connection to the victims.More >>
