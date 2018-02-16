Manhunt near Airline and Jefferson in Baton Rouge

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson says no weapon was found on the campus of East Ascension High School during the arrest of a student Friday. A juvenile was charged with terrorizing after a potential threat to the school was reportedly made.More >>
Baton Rouge police have confirmed to 9News that they have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at an abandoned apartment complex Thursday afternoon.More >>
Four times per year, PetSmart Charities works with Animal Welfare Organizations across North America to host pet adoption events within PetSmart stores.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Health will continue to offer flu vaccines at no cost at parish health units across the state while supplies last.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were searching an area along Jefferson Highway near Airline Highway for a burglary suspect Friday afternoon.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
