Manhunt near Airline and Jefferson in Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were searching an area along Jefferson Highway near Airline Highway for a burglary suspect Friday afternoon.

Units were attempting to stop a person suspected of being in possession of stolen property when that person took off running, said sheriff's office spokesperson, Casey Hicks.

Canine units and the office's helicopter were called in to assist in the search. As of 3:40 p.m., the suspect had not been caught.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.