Trump appeals California judge's curb on birth control rules

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is appealing a California judge's decision to temporarily block new Trump administration rules allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.
Lawyers filed the notice of appeal to the 9th District Court of Appeals on Friday, nearly two months after Oakland-based U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam blocked the changes to President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Obama appointee said the Trump administration failed to follow notice and public comment requirements before implementing the changes. A federal judge in Philadelphia cited similar reasons in issuing her nationwide injunction, also in December.
The Affordable Care Act required most companies to cover birth control at no additional cost, though it included exemptions for religious organizations. The new policy would allow more categories of employers to opt out of providing contraception by claiming religious objections.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the Trump administration in October challenging the new rules, saying the policy discriminated against women.
His lawsuit was joined by attorneys general in Delaware, Maryland, New York and Virginia.
California argued that the change could result in millions of women losing free birth control services and lead to unintended pregnancies that would tax the state's health care and other social programs.
A lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice, Ethan Davis, said at a hearing that it was not clear that any women would lose no-cost contraception coverage.
But in issuing the injunction, Gilliam said the rule changes transform contraceptive coverage from an entitlement to a benefit subject to employer discretion.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Amazon over the sale of illegal pesticides.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Amazon over the sale of illegal pesticides.More >>
Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.More >>
Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.More >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>