Off-duty BRPD officer was going 94 mph at time of wreck that killed 1-year-old girl

A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.

Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Detectives say Christopher Manuel, 27, was arrested Friday, February 16 for a wreck that happened on October 12, 2017 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Florline Boulevard.

Officials say Manuel was driving a 2007 Chevy Corvette north on Airline when it crashed into a 2002 Nissan Xterra with seven passengers inside (four adults and three children).

The on scene investigation showed the driver of the Nissan was headed south on Airline and tried to make a left turn onto Florline with a green signal. The Corvette hit the passenger side of the Nissan, causing it to roll over. The probable cause report notes both vehicles had a green light when the wreck occurred. The report also states Manuel was going 94 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit at that location on Airline Highway is 50 mph.

Seyaira Stephens, 1, was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Manuel was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with negligent homicide and speeding. He is currently on administrative leave from BRPD.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.