Off-duty BRPD officer was going 94 mph at time of wreck that killed 1-year-old girl

A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.More >>
A 27-year-old corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department was arrested Friday after reportedly causing a wreck back in October that left an 1-year-old child dead.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
Crawfish season is in full swing.More >>
Crawfish season is in full swing.More >>
Congressman Cedric Richmond says the House Homeland Security Committee needs to hold a hearing to explore mass shootings as the "domestic terrorism they are."More >>
Congressman Cedric Richmond says the House Homeland Security Committee needs to hold a hearing to explore mass shootings as the "domestic terrorism they are."More >>
Baton Rouge police have confirmed to 9News that they have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at an abandoned apartment complex Thursday afternoon.More >>
Baton Rouge police have confirmed to 9News that they have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at an abandoned apartment complex Thursday afternoon.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
An Anniston man has been charged for murder after allegedly pushing his wife in front of a train.More >>
An Anniston man has been charged for murder after allegedly pushing his wife in front of a train.More >>