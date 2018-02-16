Former Ascension Parish deputy sentenced for having sex with 14-year-old girl while on duty

A former deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has been sentenced after having sex with a 14-year-old girl while on duty back in 2016.

The 23rd Judicial District Court confirms William Lanoux, 33, of Prairieville, has been sentenced to serve a 1-year prison sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years upon release.

Lanoux pleaded guilty on Thursday, February 15 to one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of malfeasance in office.

Prosecutors say Lanoux solicited having sex with the teen in his unmarked Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle on June 13, 2016. Lanoux, who was on duty, had arranged to meet the girl via social media. He claims he thought he was having consensual sex with an 18-year-old.

