3 arrested for reportedly robbing Whitney Bank in Aug. and Nov. of 2016

Three people have been arrested for the reported armed robbery of the Whitney Bank on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in August and November of 2016.

The arrests are the result of a lengthy investigation by Baton Rouge Police Armed Robbery Detectives and Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Baton Rouge Field Office. Investigators say these three people are responsible for the armed robberies that happened on August 10 and November 13 of 2016.

Those arrested are:

Asa Baker, 22 Armed robbery

Aranaye Clay, 22 Armed robbery

Courtney Johnson, 29 Armed robbery (2 counts) Obstruction of justice



The three were arrested on Thursday, February 16 and were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.

