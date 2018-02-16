11-year-old boy arrested after reportedly threatening to bring gun to school in St. Mary Parish

An 11-year-old male was arrested Friday, February 16 after reportedly threatening to bring a gun to Raintree Elementary School in St. Mary Parish.

Officials say just before 9 a.m., the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from the school that a teacher got a report that a student may have brought a gun on campus. Deputies immediately responded, identified the student, and detained the juvenile. Deputies also secured the school as a precaution and searched the campus.

No gun was found.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly found evidence that the juvenile intentionally made false statements about a gun at the school. The juvenile was charged with terrorizing. He was then released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing.

"The safety of all of our children is priority. Any reports of a possible threat to their safety will be fully investigated. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office will continue to partner with the school board, faculty, students, and parents to keep our schools safe," said Sheriff Scott Anslum.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.