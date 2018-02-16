National Pet Adoption Weekend happening at PetSmart

Puppies with Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana will be available for adoption. (Source: Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana)

Information provided by PetSmart

BATON ROUGE, LA - Four times per year, PetSmart Charities works with Animal Welfare Organizations across North America to host pet adoption events within PetSmart stores.

When you attend, you'll find dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small pets all in need of a lifelong, loving home.

The organizations ensure each pet is spayed and neutered prior to adoption, giving you added peace of mind as you search for your new best friend.

The adoption event will be held in Baton Rouge at 1653 Millerville Rd. on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.