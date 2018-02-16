Police detain student accused of making threats to high school campus

Police said they removed a student from campus Friday morning and detained the juvenile after a potential threat to East Ascension High School.

The Gonzales Police Department reported the suspect is in the custody of detectives. Police said the school is not on lockdown and that school officials assured them classes are ongoing.

They added the threat is being taken seriously and there is currently no threat posed to anyone at the school.

Investigators said following the deadly school shooting in Florida and other incidents around the county, the Gonzales Police Department has increased its presence at all schools in the city.

They added they want the public to take comfort knowing the matter is being handled swiftly and correctly.

The Ascension Parish School Board reported the following message was sent out:

Dear Parents, The East Ascension administration and law enforcement were notified about a potential threat. The individual who made the threat has been removed from campus and is under appropriate supervision. Our highest priority is the safety of our students and at this time we are confident that our students and teachers are safe. You may see an increased presence of law enforcement this morning at school as administrators work with them to fully investigate the matter. The safety and security of our campus remains of the utmost importance and will always be of the highest priority. Classes are progressing as usual, and our day has not been altered by this. We hope you have a great weekend.

The investigation into the potential threat is ongoing.

