Police charge juvenile with terrorizing for alleged threats to school campus

Police say they arrested and charged a juvenile with terrorizing after a potential threat to East Ascension High School.

Gonzales Police refused to say whether or not the juvenile had any weapons or whether he or she was a student at the school. Officials say the suspect has been transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center. That facility has a contract with Ascension Parish to house both male and female juvenile inmates.

Police say the school is not on lockdown and that school officials assured them classes are ongoing.

"As this involves a juvenile, the City of Gonzales Police Department has made a decision to release no further information about that juvenile at this time," officials said in a press release. "As there is still an ongoing investigation, we will also not be releasing any further information about the incident."

Investigators say following the deadly school shooting in Florida and other incidents around the county, the Gonzales Police Department has increased its presence at all schools in the city.

The Ascension Parish School Board reports the following message was sent out:

Dear Parents, The East Ascension administration and law enforcement were notified about a potential threat. The individual who made the threat has been removed from campus and is under appropriate supervision. Our highest priority is the safety of our students and at this time we are confident that our students and teachers are safe. You may see an increased presence of law enforcement this morning at school as administrators work with them to fully investigate the matter. The safety and security of our campus remains of the utmost importance and will always be of the highest priority. Classes are progressing as usual, and our day has not been altered by this. We hope you have a great weekend.

