It's a busy weekend for LSU gymnastics

The No. 4 LSU gymnastics team travels to St. Charles, MO, to participate in the GymQuarters Invitational, before returning home to host Texas Woman's University on Sunday.

The GymQuarters Invitational begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. inside the St. Charles Family Arena.

The Tigers will face tough competition, which includes No. 8 Arkansas, No. 20 Missouri and No. 21 George Washington.

LSU has faced both Arkansas and Missouri this year, beating the Razorbacks 197.150 to 195.30 and the Mizzou Tigers 197.150 to 196.375.

After the GymQuarters Invitational, the Tigers will return home to face Texas Woman's University Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.

