'Black Panther' scores mighty $25.2 million Thursday debut - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Black Panther' scores mighty $25.2 million Thursday debut

(Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Danai Gurira in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." Gurira says the representation of women in “Black Panther” is important for young girls to see. The film features a numbe... (Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows Danai Gurira in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." Gurira says the representation of women in “Black Panther” is important for young girls to see. The film features a numbe...
(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Disney -Marvel Studios shows Chadwick Boseman, left, and Angela Bassett in a scene from "Black Panther." Actress Danai Gurira says the representation of women in the film is important for young gir... (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Disney -Marvel Studios shows Chadwick Boseman, left, and Angela Bassett in a scene from "Black Panther." Actress Danai Gurira says the representation of women in the film is important for young gir...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Black Panther" is well on its way to a record-making weekend at the North American box office.

The Walt Disney Co. estimates Friday that the superhero movie earned $25.2 million from its Thursday preview screenings. It's the second biggest for a Marvel Studios film behind "Avengers: Age of Ultron," which earned $27.6 million in previews, and the best for the month of February.

Preview screenings typically begin with 7pm Thursday showings.

"Black Panther" is now pacing to earn somewhere between $172 and $198 million across the four-day holiday weekend. It will far surpass the previous February record held by "Deadpool" which took in $152.2 million in 2016.

Internationally, the film has grossed $47 million in its first three days with strong showings in the U.K. and Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Amazon to pay $1.2 million in illegal pesticide settlement

    Amazon to pay $1.2 million in illegal pesticide settlement

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-15 19:16:07 GMT
    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:55 AM EST2018-02-17 05:55:31 GMT
    The EPA on Thursday, Feb. 15, announced a $1.2 million settlement with Amazon over the sale and distribution of illegal pesticides. (Source: CNN)The EPA on Thursday, Feb. 15, announced a $1.2 million settlement with Amazon over the sale and distribution of illegal pesticides. (Source: CNN)

    The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Amazon over the sale of illegal pesticides.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a $1.2 million settlement with Amazon over the sale of illegal pesticides.

    More >>

  • The Latest: 13 Russians accused of plot to disrupt election

    The Latest: 13 Russians accused of plot to disrupt election

    Friday, February 16 2018 2:03 PM EST2018-02-16 19:03:02 GMT
    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:55 AM EST2018-02-17 05:55:27 GMT
    In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. A grand jury in the Russia probe issued indictments on Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. A grand jury in the Russia probe issued indictments on Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.

    More >>

    Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein says the goal of 13 Russians and three Russian entities charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.

    More >>

  • Suspect was a 'good shot' on NRA-backed school rifle team

    Suspect was a 'good shot' on NRA-backed school rifle team

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-02-17 04:21:31 GMT
    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:52 AM EST2018-02-17 05:52:46 GMT
    Authorities say former student accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Florida high school excelled at marksmanship when he was on school's air-rifle program, which received a grant from National Rifle...More >>
    Authorities say former student accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Florida high school excelled at marksmanship when he was on school's air-rifle program, which received a grant from National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly