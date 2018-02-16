Report: School bus in north La. hits man, killing him

Police are investigating a crash in which a school bus hit a man, killing the pedestrian, according to a report by KNOE-TV.

The north Louisiana television station reported it happened in Ruston just after 6 a.m.

According to KNOE, police said their preliminary investigation showed the bus was turning from one street to another and the man was apparently sitting in the road, out of the eyesight of the driver.

The report stated the man was dead when police arrived on the scene. His name has not been released.

The station said the report added the bus was “almost fully loaded with elementary-aged children.”

Reports indicated no one on the school bus suffered injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

