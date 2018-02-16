US Senate confirms Brandon Fremin as US attorney for Middle Dist. of Louisiana

Brandon Fremin has been confirmed by the US Senate to be the US attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.

He was nominated by President Donald Trump in November.

Fremin is a former assistant US attorney for the Middle District. He also previously served as judicial district court section chief for East Baton Rouge Parish and assistant district attorney for East Baton Rouge Parish.

The US attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana oversees nine parishes and is based in Baton Rouge.

