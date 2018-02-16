YOUR TURN: State Income Tax Hike

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Eric Adams. Adams and others expressed their displeasure about language in the Louisiana constitution that increases Louisiana income taxes automatically any time that the federal government decreases federal income taxes. Louisiana residents are expected to pay more than an additional $200 million in state taxes in response to the national tax cut. Adams doesn’t like it. In his words:

Typical. Louisiana is already one of the highest tax states, yet one of the worst in terms of what the state tax intake pays for. It has always been this way. Those elected officials get caught doing backroom deals and taking money and still get re-elected. I mean what kind of policy automatically increases state tax anytime there's a decrease in federal taxes?

