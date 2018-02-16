Police officer injured in shooting released from hospital; 'off to full recovery'

The Baton Rouge police officer who was shot Sunday was released from the hospital Friday morning.

Officials said Cpl. Shane Totty, 30, left Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and is "off to a full recovery."

BRPD reported Totty was injured when Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, fired shots at him. Officials added Totty was hit in the face and suffered other facial injuries from shrapnel and pieces of glass.

Thomas is charged with attempted first-degree murder (4 counts), attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond is set at $650,000.

