Police officer injured in shooting expected to be released from the hospital

The Baton Rouge police officer who was shot Sunday is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

Officials said Shane Totty, 30, has recovered enough to go home.

BRPD reported Totty was injured when Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, fired shots at him. Officials added Totty was hit in the face and suffered other facial injuries from shrapnel and pieces of glass.

Thomas is charged with attempted first-degree murder (4 counts), attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond is set at $650,000.

