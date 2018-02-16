LSU hosting the Purple & Gold Challenge this weekend at Tiger Park

It will be a busy weekend at Tiger Park for the LSU softball team.

No. 7 ranked LSU (5-0) will play host to the annual Purple & Gold Challenge beginning Friday night at 5 p.m.

The Tiger offense is hitting .339 at the plate this season, led by Amber Serrett, Aliyah Andrews, Becca Schulte, Amanda Doyle, Emily Griggs and Shemiah Sanchez.

Serrett leads the Tiger attack with a whopping .500 batting average after five games.

Andrews is hitting .429 from the plate, Schulte .400, Doyle .385, Griggs .353 and Sanchez .333.

LSU has scored 33 runs in five games, 14 of those runs coming in the second inning.

The Tiger pitching staff, led by Allie Walljasper (2-0, 0.00 ERA) and Carley Hoover (2-0, 0.00 ERA), have a sterling 0.42 ERA and opponents are hitting only .129 against LSU.

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: Central Arkansas (2-1) at 5 p.m.

Friday: Louisiana Tech (2-5) at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Southern Utah (0-5) at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Oregon State (4-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: Oregon State at 12 p.m.

The Tigers will hit the road next week to participate in the Libby Matson Tournament and the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, starting Feb. 22.

LSU will face two ranked opponents in the Mary Nutter Classic in UCLA and Oregon.

