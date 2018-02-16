Belgian court orders Facebook to stop collecting data

BRUSSELS (AP) - Belgian media say a Brussels court has ordered Facebook to stop collecting data about citizens in the country or face fines for every day it fails to comply.
The daily De Standaard reported Friday that the court upheld a Belgian privacy commission finding that Facebook is collecting data without users' consent.
It said the court concluded that Facebook does not adequately inform users that it is collecting information, what kind of details it keeps and for how long, or what it does with the data.
It has ruled that Facebook must stop tracking and registering internet usage by Belgians online and destroy any data it has obtained illegally or face fines of 250,000 euros ($311,500) every day it delays.
Facebook said it intends to appeal and that it has developed tools that give people choice and control over the privacy of their data.
"We are disappointed with today's verdict," said Richard Allan, a regional vice president of public policy for Facebook, in a statement.
