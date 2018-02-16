La. state income taxes go up in response to new federal tax law

Hopefully, you had a chance to enjoy that recent boost in your paycheck because it could be over already.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue reported Thursday that it has updated the state’s income tax withholding tables to compensate for changes in the federal tax law passed last year, meaning the state will take more tax money out of your check.

According to the Louisiana Constitution, when federal taxes go down, state income taxes automatically go up.

Officials with LDR said they have issued an emergency rule to make sure employers are withholding the right amount of state income taxes from their workers’ paychecks.

The updated withholdings took effect Friday.

