Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in food

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Eric Adams. He and others expressed their displeasure about language in the Louisiana constitution that increases Louisiana income taxes automatically any time that the federal government decreases federal income taxes.More >>
The Baton Rouge police officer who was shot Sunday is expected to be released from the hospital Friday. Officials said Shane Totty, 30, has recovered enough to go home.More >>
Police are investigating a crash in which a school bus hit a man, killing the pedestrian, according to a report by KNOE-TV. The north Louisiana television station reported it happened in Ruston just after 6 a.m.More >>
Brandon Fremin has been confirmed by the US Senate to be the US attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana. He was nominated by President Donald Trump in November.More >>
Police need help from the public to find the person responsible for killing a 15-year-old boy.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
