From the First Alert Weather Team

Once again, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until mid-morning and again, visibility is limited for some areas.

It's also another warm start, with temperatures in the mid/upper 60°s and reaching a high in the upper 70°s. There will be a sun/cloud mix, with southwest winds and a few scattered afternoon showers possible.

Overnight, there will be areas of light rain (30% coverage) and a low of 59°. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and continued "warmer than normal" temperatures. The highs will climb to the mid/upper 70°s.

And, looking ahead to Presidents' Day Monday, it will be partly cloudy and very warm. The high will be 80° and only a 20% coverage of showers. Generally speaking, it's a quiet but warm holiday weekend ahead.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.