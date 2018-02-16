Raigyne Louis leads LSU to 84-55 win over Ole Miss in Play4Kay game

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - Senior Raigyne Louis took over the No. 10 spot on the LSU women’s basketball all-time scoring list as the Lady Tigers took down the Ole Miss Rebels 84-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday.

LSU’s 29-point margin of victory marked its highest of the season as the Lady Tigers improved to 17-7 (9-4 SEC) while Ole Miss fell to 11-15 (1-12 SEC). LSU is now in a five-way tie for third place in the SEC standings.

Louis led LSU in scoring with a game-high 25 points, adding six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Ayana Mitchell added 16 points and eight rebounds. Chloe Jackson added 16 points to go along with four assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 11 points on 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

After Ole Miss got off to a quick 7-2 start, LSU scored 10 unanswered points to take control of the game and didn’t surrender the lead for the rest of the night’s contest.

The Lady Tigers led 20-16 after the first quarter behind seven points from Mitchell and a couple of three-pointers from Richard-Harris.

LSU outscored Ole Miss 20-8 in the second quarter thanks to a 15-0 run by the Lady Tigers and a seven-minute scoring drought from Ole Miss, giving LSU the 40-24 halftime lead.

The Lady Tigers didn’t let up coming out of the break, pouring in 24 third-quarter points to increase their lead to 64-39. LSU led by as many as 33 in the fourth quarter as the starters exited the game early and the Lady Tigers picked up their ninth SEC victory of the season.

