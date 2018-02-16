Reports: Jewelers to be summoned in India bank scam probe

By TIM SULLIVAN
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) - Indian investigators on Friday ordered two wealthy jewelers to be questioned about an alleged $1.8 billion scam at a large state-owned bank, a news report said.
The summons came one day after authorities raided the homes and offices of Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi, seizing nearly $800 million in jewels and gold, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The men, who are thought to have left India in early January, before the scam was discovered, have been ordered to appear within a week, it and other reports said.
Nirav runs an international jewelry empire that reaches from India to New York, with a string of high-end brands.
Authorities have not publicly charged the men in the $1.8 billion fraud, but say both are under investigation for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of $43 million using fake bank documents. Bank officials say the scam appears to have begun in 2011, and occurred at just one Mumbai branch of the enormous state-run bank. The official complaint over the $43 million fraud says the two men, along with Modi's wife and brother, worked with a pair of bank employees to get fake "letters of understanding." Bank officials say the letters were sent to overseas offices of Indian banks, which made the actual loans. Numerous Indian news reports say the $43 million is just one part of the $1.8 billion fraud.
Neither man has made any public statements in recent days, but the company that Choksi runs, Gitanjali gems, has said Choksi has no connection to many of the firms listed in the $43 million complaint. In a statement, Gitanjali said Choksi "has been falsely implicated in the first place."
Many of the details of the fraud remain unclear, including whether all the $1.8 billion is missing, or if some money may have been used to repay earlier loans.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beMore >>
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beMore >>
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionMore >>
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionMore >>
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationMore >>
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationMore >>