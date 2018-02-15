Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda set to serve 2nd term

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) - Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda was nominated Friday to serve a second five-year term as the head of the central bank.
The proposal Friday to a parliamentary committee was expected to gain approval before Kuroda's term expires at the end of March. It was made along with a batch of government appointments and re-appointments proposed by the government.
A finance ministry veteran, Kuroda has spearheaded an effort to spur growth through what he has called a "big bazooka" of monetary stimulus.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has relied heavily on Kuroda's deflation-fighting strategy of massive asset purchases by the central bank.
The effort has helped Japan attain eight straight quarters of growth in the longest expansion since the country's economic bubble collapsed nearly 30 years ago. But despite that unprecedented level of stimulus and a negative interest rate policy that is keeping credit ultra-cheap, the 2 percent inflation target they set nearly five years ago remains distant and growth has remained lackluster.
By re-appointing Kuroda, 73, Abe is signaling the government's commitment to those policies while at the same time pushing for wage hikes from industries that have been reluctant to spend more now that Japan's population is declining.
In that sense Japan's monetary policies contrast with those in Europe and the U.S., where the Federal Reserve has gradually begun to raise interest rates. The challenge for Kuroda, many in Japan believe, will be in finding ways to ease out of the BOJ's current stimulus regime without disrupting markets given its outsized holdings of Japanese government bonds.
Kuroda moved to the central bank from the Asian Development Bank in 2013 and has led efforts to cope with various financial crises in the region during his long career.
A fluent English speaker, Kuroda holds a master's degree from Oxford University.
___
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The lawyer for notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says his client is eager to go to trial.More >>
The lawyer for notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman says his client is eager to go to trial.More >>
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beMore >>
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beMore >>
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionMore >>
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionMore >>
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationMore >>
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationMore >>
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingMore >>
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingMore >>
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsMore >>
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsMore >>
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthMore >>
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthMore >>
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingMore >>
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>