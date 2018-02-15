Two armed robberies reported in one night on Perkins Road

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that both happened on the same night and on the same street.

Both incidents happened on Thursday, February 15 in a 30-minute window.

The first incident was around 7:30 p.m. at the Jimmy John's in the 3000 block of Perkins Road. The second incident happened about 20 minutes later at the New York Bagel Company in the 8300 block of Perkins Road.

There were no reported injuries in either incident. Investigations are ongoing.

We will update the story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.