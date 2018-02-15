First amputee to appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is from Baton Rouge

Brenna Huckaby is the first amputee to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition (Source: Sports Illustrated)

Brenna Huckaby is a professional snowboarder in the U.S. Paralympics, and she's also the first amputee to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Born in Baton Rouge, Huckaby was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma in 2010 and had to have her right leg amputated. According to her profile on the Paralympics website, that's when she started snowboarding and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Huckaby began competing in 2013 and after a few years, gave birth to her first daughter, Lilah. She is on the 2018 U.S. Paralympics snowboarding team.

But Huckaby has made another accomplishment as well. She has become the first amputee to appear in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition.

According to her profile on Sports Illustrated's site, she was "super excited" to pose for the Swimsuit Edition.

"I was so nervous! I have never seen myself as sexy, it just isn’t my personality. I was very nervous to channel a different side of myself. I knew the shoot was going to be amazing! There’s no way so many amazing, beautiful, and powerful women shoot for SI Swimsuit time and time again if it isn’t an amazing experience. Even with these high expectations the shoot went better than I expected! The women behind SI were so supportive, encouraging, and FUN! I had a blast and a ton of confidence because of them," Huckaby said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

For the 2018 shoot, Huckaby was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

"I see it as an opportunity to inspire others. It’s very rare, if ever, you see a woman with a disability pose in sexy swimsuits. I want to help change the stigma behind disabilities. I want other women, regardless of their body, to know they are powerful and sexy," she said.

For more on Huckaby's career with the Paralympics, click here. And for more on her photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, click here.

