BRPD says person found dead at Brandywine complex was shot multiple times

Baton Rouge police have confirmed to 9News they have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at an abandoned apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The discovery made at the Brandywine Condominiums on Darryl Drive around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 15.

Officers tell WAFB they are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

On Friday, BRPD released more details, saying they have identified the victim as Isaac Cornish III, 31. He was found inside an apartment at the Brandywine complex, which is located on Darryl Drive.

Officials say Cornish died from multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

The condominiums, which have long been an eyesore, were condemned by the metro council in September 2017.

