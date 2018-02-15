BRPD investigating suspicious death at abandoned Brandywine complex

Baton Rouge police have confirmed to 9News that they have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found at an abandoned apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The discovery made at the Brandywine Condominiums on Darryl Drive around 12:45 p.m.

Officers tell WAFB they are investigating the case as a suspicious death. Neither the identity of the man nor the cause of death has been released yet.

The condominiums which have long been an eyesore were condemned by the Metro Council in September 2017.

